70% of Samsung Galaxy S25 owners use AI features — the company is preparing a major expansion

Samsung has taken the development of AI functions in the on their smartphones. She’s declaresThe company says that a huge percentage of its device users already use AI functions in one way or another. In the future, the company plans to significantly expand AI capabilities on Galaxy phones.

In its recent announcement, Samsung stated that 70% of Galaxy S25 owners use the Galaxy AI. Although the company did not specify how often these functions are activated, this figure indicates a significant interest in AI among users. In addition, Samsung reports high interest in other AI features in its smartphones:

More than half of Galaxy S25 users use Circle to Search — a feature from Google that allows you to find information using gestures on the screen.

The use of Photo Assist AI photo editing has doubled compared to Galaxy S24.

Now Brief, which generates short content summaries, is used by every third Galaxy S25 owner.

Using a chatbot Google Gemini on the latest Galaxy models has tripled.

Given the growing popularity of Galaxy AI, Samsung has announced that it plans to deploy AI functions to more than 400 million devices by the end of 2025. This is twice as much as the previous goal of 200 million.

«At the center of our innovation — is the desire to provide consumers with a seamless and secure mobile AI experience that meets their needs. That is why Samsung Galaxy aims to expand Galaxy AI to 400 million devices by the end of this year — democratizing the power and capabilities of mobile AI for even more users», the Korean company says.

Samsung is expected to actively introduce new AI features in updates for existing devices and expand their presence in new smartphone models.

Source: 9to5google