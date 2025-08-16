724 km on a single charge and sports car dynamics: the Lucid Gravity X off-road SUV concept is presented

The startup Lucid has once again made a loud statement by presenting the concept of an electric car for adventure lovers — Gravity X. The company rather modestly promises that its new brainchild takes the family electric crossover to a whole new level, offering a considerable range, seating for seven passengers, and acceleration dynamics better than the average sports car.

The new Lucid Gravity X is based on the Lucid Gravity Grand Touringwhich is already impressive in terms of performance: a range of up to 724 km (according to the EPA), all-wheel drive, and 0 to 96 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. But the X version is designed to go even further.

Previously, Lucid has surprised the world’s fastest armored electric vehicle with an acceleration of less than 2 seconds to “hundred”, as well as record autonomy of the Lucid Air Grand Touring of more than 1200 km.

Lucid describes the Gravity X model as “a bold new concept in electric exploration” and calls it its most adventurous vehicle yet. The company has modernized the Gravity Grand Touring’s body and suspension, increased ground clearance, and added off-road elements. The changes affected the front and rear parts — this improved the entry and exit angles, which is critical for off-road driving.

Gravity X has received:

off-road tires,

protective metal plates,

towing hooks,

integrated roof luggage box with LED lighting,

a crossbar with additional light.

From the unique Astral Drift Satin color to the topographical patterns on the hood, the designers have thought of every detail.

The interior has also undergone changes. The car received premium leather seats, a microsuede steering wheel, and a floor with mats that can withstand harsh conditions. Lucid describes the Gravity X as follows: “ready to go anywhere, overcome anything, and not give in to anything.”

Although it is currently only a concept, the model shows the direction in which Lucid is moving. It is logical to assume that the company is preparing a production off-road modification of the Gravity to compete directly with the Rivian R1S California Dune Edition and R1T pickup truck.

Rivian has already gained a reputation as a brand for outdoor activities, so Lucid will have to prove its competence not only in the luxury electric sedan segment but also in the complex field of off-road electric vehicles.

Source: electrek