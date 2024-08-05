75% of IT professionals donate an average of $188 per month to the Armed Forces, which is less than a year ago

The specialized resource DOU conducted a study of how IT professionals support the Ukrainian Defense Forces with donations. The survey involved 12,974 professionals — both those who are currently in Ukraine (11,037 IT professionals) and those who are abroad (1,937 IT professionals).

It can be stated that the number of IT people who regularly donate to the Armed Forces is decreasing. This year, 3/4 of the respondents reported financial support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, or 75%. For comparison, in 2023 this figure was 81%, and in 2022 – 82%. The Armed Forces are most actively supported by IT professionals who currently live abroad but plan to return: 81% of them regularly donate. Among IT people in Ukraine, 77% donate (82% a year ago). IT professionals abroad who do not plan to return to Ukraine donate less often – 62% of them. A year ago, this figure was 69%.

More experienced IT professionals donate more often. While 69% of juniors support the Defense Forces financially, 80% of Lead+ specialists do so. Donations from technical specialists have significantly decreased, from 81% in 2023 to 77% in 2024. One of the lowest levels of support is among developers (74% of them donate).

The number of men who support the Defense Forces financially has decreased from 80% to 74%. Among women, the drop is not as significant: 80% of women donate now compared to 82% a year ago. IT professionals aged 25-35 are the most active donors. 77% of them regularly support the Defense Forces, compared to 72% of those under 25 and 74% of those over 35.

Ukrainians with an income of up to $1,000 are somewhat less likely to donate to the army (68%). Those who spend more on living expenses than they earn are also less likely to donate (59%). However, among those who earn more than $1,000, there is currently no significant difference in their willingness to donate.

The average amount of monthly donations has changed slightly compared to the previous year, dropping from $190 to $188. The biggest change occurred in donations from professionals who do not plan to return to Ukraine: their average donation dropped from $225 to $183.

Overall, last year donors donated 8% of their monthly salary, and this year — 7%. Those in Ukraine donate an average of 8% of their salary (last year — 10%). Those who are abroad but plan to return — 5% (last year — 7%). The largest amounts are remitted by professionals who plan to return to Ukraine from abroad ($233, or 5% of income), IT professionals who definitely do not plan to leave Ukraine ($225, 10%), and those who have no plans to move ($200, 10%).

Just like last year, juniors and interns on average transfer 5% of their income to the Defense Forces, while seniors, leaders, architects, and executives transfer —10%. Middles transferred 7% last year and —5% this year. Most often, IT people donate $100-300 per month, but individual donations can vary significantly. 15% of donors give up to $50 per month to the Defense Forces, and 8% donate more than $1000. Such contributions are made by professionals with an income of more than $10000.

66% of donors do not have a clearly defined budget for this. Also, most donors do not have donation schedules. Only about 21% transfer funds after receiving a salary, while 17% try to distribute donations evenly throughout the month. The majority focuses primarily on the needs of the military that arise during the month.

44% of donors seek to support small fundraisers and initiatives that have difficulty raising funds, and 38% have a list of foundations and volunteers they usually support. IT people are most willing to support friends and relatives in the Defense Forces and small volunteer initiatives.

Source: DOU