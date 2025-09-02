9 minutes of Battlefield 6 "battle royale" gameplay leaked — swimming, underwater shooting and building destruction

9 minutes of gameplay in the “battle royale” mode for Battlefield 6 have been leaked online. It’s especially interesting to see how walls are smashed with a sledgehammer.

The video appeared on bilibili with the watermark Misaka_Mikoto_01 — this user has already published materials about the game’s upcoming weapons, gadgets, and cosmetics. So far, the gameplay looks crude, but the footage gives an idea of the scale and new features of the mode. In particular, the player jumps from a parachute into an urban coastal location, and then tries basic actions — running, shooting, and destroying the environment. You can also see equipment, a huge map, and a few details that have not been shown before. For example, the characters will be able to swim, dive, and shoot from the water.

“This build is not meant to be accessible / viewed by the public and is not indicative of what the final BR will be at al,” explains one of the insider accounts.

That is, the quality of textures or the lack of loot should not be taken as the final version. They also added that it is currently just a look at the map. However, some users were impressed even with this demonstration:

“It made me delete Warzone,” the user writes.

There was more excitement around the series after the Battlefield 6 multiplayer beta. It broke the series’ records, as hundreds of thousands of players stood in line, а pre-orders confidently outpaced Call of Duty Black Ops 7. After testing, the community was satisfied with the multiplayer, but the “battle royale” mode itself had not been publicly shown before this leak.

Battlefield 6 comes out on October 10. Meanwhile, the audience of Battlefield 2042 in Steam is also growing: over 55 thousand players simultaneously over the past day. Perhaps some returned to 2042 because they want to get exclusive “cosmetics” for Battlefield 6. But we want to warn you right away that you may be prevented by the requirement to enable SecureBoot.

Source: Battlefield Wire