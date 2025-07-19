91% capacity after 160 thousand kilometers: VW ID.3 real-world test dispels fears about electric car batteries

The loss of electric vehicle battery capacity over time is one of the main concerns of most owners (and potential buyers) of such cars. Indeed, as the battery is used, its capacity gradually decreases, which leads to a decrease in the range on a single charge. But is this loss really so great that in 3-5 years the mileage is reduced by half? ADAC, the largest automobile club in Europe, conducted a 4-year study and found outThe actual loss of battery capacity of an electric vehicle will be during this period under conditions of constant operation.

Thus, ADAC has completed a 4-year test of the Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S. During this time, the car has driven more than 160 thousand kilometers — this is exactly the mileage covered by the standard VW battery warranty (8 years or 160 thousand kilometers). After this marathon, the battery retained 91% of its original capacity. This is an excellent performance for a lithium-ion battery.

For the test, we used the version VW ID.3 with a battery capacity of 77 kWh. According to Volkswagen standards, a battery should retain at least 70% of its capacity after the warranty period. Thus, the result of 91% significantly exceeded the norm.

Importantly, the test was not a «greenhouse» test. More than 40% of the charges were made via fast DC charging, and the car often remained fully charged for several days in a row — that is, exactly as it is not recommended to do in everyday use. But that’s why this experiment is so valuable: ID.3 withstood the harsh conditions with minimal loss of battery capacity.

Throughout the entire period, ADAC engineers monitored the battery and regularly updated the software. In particular, they installed Volkswagen’s EV Route Planner, which optimizes charging stops based on traffic and battery power. One of the major updates even increased the charging capacity to 170 kW. The software updates have had a positive impact not only on charging but also on efficiency, especially over short distances and in cold weather (temperatures between 0 and +5 °C). As a result, ADAC experts recommend regular software updates, as this has a real impact on both the range and the overall driving experience.

In addition to the battery, the VW ID.3 was highly praised for its build quality. After 160 thousand kilometers, the chassis, suspension, steering, and body remain in good condition — with no significant wear or defects.

The results have already been recognized by Volkswagen. Martin Sander, member of the Group’s Board of Directors responsible for sales, marketing and after-sales service, said:

«Retaining more than 90% of the capacity after 160,000 kilometers confirms our identity. The models are also very attractive as used cars and continue to meet the requirements of our customers».

Source: electrek