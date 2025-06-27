A big summer sale has started on Steam — Hollow Knight, Ghost of Tsushima, and others with discounts up to -95% off

Steam has launched its traditional Summer Sale 2025 — one of the most anticipated events of the year among PC players. The promotion includes not only old hits but also the latest releases of recent months.

The Steam home page is updated daily with new selections, recommendations, and thematic blocks. The section with significant discounts has also returned, where Valve has collected a selection of titles that can be purchased for several tens of hryvnias. For some games, there are temporary discounts for editions with add-ons or seasonal passes. Also, pay attention to the thematic filters — they help you find games by genre, rating, or tag. Plus, recently Valve has updated its search filters.

ITC has traditionally prepared a small selection of discounts that can be snatched up during the summer sale. This time there are two lists: cheaper games (up to ₴400) and more expensive ones (from ₴400).

More expensive games at the Steam Summer Sale 2025

Cheaper games at the Steam Summer Sale 2025

For those who want to buy at a bargain price — there is still time, but don’t delay. Steam Summer Sale 2025 will end on July 10 at 20:00 Kyiv time. The next large-scale discounts from Valve are expected in the fall. However during each month there will be thematic festivals.