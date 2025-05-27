A computer in a typewriter case «pulls» vintage games

This computer with a slightly strange keyboard layout on the case was actually once an Optima SP 26 typewriter. Reddit user maniek-86 turned it into a PC.

«My first idea was to make some kind of 8-bit computer in BASIC or something similar. However, I realized that the case is big enough to fit a small ATX motherboard!», — the author of the mod writes.

The enthusiast has mounted some components with glue, but he writes that this is temporary and the glue will be easy to remove, while others, like the video card, are held together without it A PC can hardly be called modern — used old stock. The computer is built around the MSI H110M Pro-D board for the LGA1151 socket.

«I checked my spare parts and found a h110 motherboard with a missing PCIe x16 slot, i5-6600, 4 GB DDR4 (this is my only spare), GT635, 240 GB SATA SSD, 200 W power supply, Wi-Fi card and of course a working built-in keyboard!»

As you can easily see, the gaming performance is provided by a 12-year-old NVIDIA GeForce GT 635 graphics card with a Kepler core. So we can estimate the gaming performance of this system (powered by a 200W PSU). This is probably the weakest point in the system, and the author will want to change to a more modern one (he talks about a constructive possibility of replacement in the future). It would also be worth adding more RAM. By the way, due to the lack of PCIe x16, the video card is connected via a riser. And here’s the rest the keyboard is original.

«The keyboard from this typewriter — is a simple matrix board, I connected it with an Arduino Leonardo. The key layout — is old Polish, but I actually decided to combine the Polish keys with the standard American keyboard keys».

The author is both enthusiastic and ironic about this PC. He says that it is literally the best machine for launching Microsoft Word.