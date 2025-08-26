A contender for the Game of the Year? Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance is rated 89/100 on Opencritic, one of the highest scores of 2025

2D action platformer Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has rapidly reached the top of the Metacritic and Opencritic ratings. The game became one of the highest rated games of 2025.

Critics’ ratings put SEGA’s project on par with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds. Moreover, Shinobi has already surpassed Mario Kart World and Doom: The Dark Ages. In the meantime, it is breathing down the neck of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach — one more point and it will be on the same level as Hideo Kojima’s game.

If we talk about specific numbers, then by Metacritic platformer received 88/100, and on Opencritic slightly above — 89/100. Critics praised the game’s dynamic combat system, unique hand-drawn style, challenging platforming mechanics, and successfully updated classics.

“With its gorgeous hand drawn art and kinetic combat, Shinobi Art Of Vengeance is one of my favorite games of 2025, and one of the best 2D action-platformers in years”, — writes PlayStation Universe (95/100).

Other reviews note that the plot is for amateurs. The idea is classic: Joe Musashi is the last ninja of his clan, who sets out to take revenge on the evil ENE Corporation and its leader to stop their evil and save the world. The platforming can be annoying at times, and some levels drag on — but that’s pretty much where all the complaints end, writes Push Square (90/100).

“Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is the kind of action game they rarely make anymore – and it plays even better than it looks”, — he adds IGN Benelux (100/100).

The game was created by Streets of Rage 4 developers Lizardcube. They have retained the recognizable style, powerful soundtrack, and added metroidvania elements to explore between battles. All of this makes the new Shinobi not only a high-quality relaunch of the legendary series, but also a serious Game of the Year contender.

The gameplay combines sword, kunai, and Ninpo magic techniques for combat. Joe Musashi’s ninja uses fast combos, acrobatics, and the Shinobi Execution system, which allows you to destroy several enemies at once. However, it is not yet known how long the story will last.

Gameplay trailer with combat mechanics

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance comes out on August 29, 2025 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Series X/S Steam allows you to pre-order the game for ₴1,079 before the release day, and then the price will be without a 10% discount — ₴1,199. Also, the Digital Deluxe Edition at a promotional price of ₴1,349 gives early access for three days, cosmetic items, starting currency, an art book, and soundtracks. An additional level with classic SEGA villains will be released in the future.