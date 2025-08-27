A detective, a monastery and medieval COVID: details of the new storyline DLC for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 reveals the third storyline DLC — 15th-century Bohemia will plunge into the “medieval COVID-19” with elements of a detective story and a closed monastery.

Mysteria Ecclesiae will be the final major story DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, marking the end of Warhorse Studios’ narrative journey with the game before they shift focus to new projects. The expansion takes players deep into a monastery plagued by internal strife and mysterious events, where Henry once again finds himself at the heart of the investigation. As tensions rise among the brethren and secrets begin to surface, players will uncover a layered mystery that blends medieval intrigue, moral dilemmas, and the eerie shadow of an epidemic.

Mysteria Ecclesiae focuses not only on the new plot but also on the atmosphere. The closed space of the monastery differs from the open world of the main game. There is less space for fights and more attention is paid to dialogues, searching for clues, and decisions that will influence the development of events. The epidemic imposes its own restrictions — lack of resources, distrust between monks, fear of death, and the need to distinguish truth from fiction.

It is not clear how the epidemic will affect the gameplay. It’s not yet been confirmed whether Henry will be able to get infected. However, we assume that the disease will affect the gameplay through infection mechanics (even NPCs), treatment, or moral dilemmas regarding other characters. What is known for sure is this: “medieval COVID-19” will make life more difficult and make you feel despair around you.

It is with this DLC that the developers will complete the story of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The epidemic will be the final note in KCD2 after stories about an eccentric artist who paints shields and the restoration of Henry’s father’s forge. The second DLC will be released on September 9, and the third is scheduled for winter 2025.

“That doesn’t mean that the Kingdom Come Deliverance IP is over forever. When we in 2014 imagined Kingdom Come Deliverance – the thing that we pitched on Kickstarter, if you remember – this [KCD2] is now it for us. This is the thing that we imagined 10 years ago, 11 years ago, [so now] let’s see what comes next”, — the developers say.

For those who have already completed the main campaign, the DLC will be an opportunity to dive into another facet of KCD2 — more intimate and story-oriented. After the release of this DLC, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will also receive Legacy of the Forge — an expansion that will add housing and farming mechanics. Further, modders will work on the variety, for example, earlier in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 added hardcore and all perks at once.

But it was Mysteria Ecclesiae that the creators called the final story chord, after which the studio is ready to move on. In an interview, they hinted that future projects could take players to completely different worlds: from space to the ocean depths. Only the approach with detailed worlds will remain unchanged, and maybe they will hire “moral” consultants again

