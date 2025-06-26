A developer from Cherkasy has created a clone program Reserve+ to avoid problems with the CCP and earn extra money

A developer from Cherkasy found a «original» way to avoid problems with the TP and earn extra money at the same time — he created a copy of the Reserve+ app, which could supposedly be presented in the same way as the original.

According to the website dev.ua, citing the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the man sold the fake Reserve+ via Telegram along with other electronic military registration documents with false information about the reservation.

It is known that about 20 people who allegedly successfully avoided mobilization using the clone app used the services of the «entrepreneur». The technical details of its operation in release, unfortunately, did not provide — so there are some questions about where the app sent the TCCs if they tried to scan the QR code to check the data in the database.

The man was detained and on June 24 was served a notice of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, as well as of forgery of an official document for the purpose of using it by another person and sale of such a document committed by a group of persons. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The suspect faces imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years on the above charges.

Updated: in the meantime, the National Police report clarified the report also revealed that the above-mentioned mobilization evasion scheme operated in Cherkasy, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions; 5 people participated in it, and in addition to Reserve+, they also sold fake Diya. On the copies of documents and mobile applications used by a total of a thousand people, the «dealers earned up to 300 thousand hryvnias per month and charged up to 7 thousand dollars per person.

As a reminder, the Reserve+ app was developed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and released in May 2024 for Android and iOS. It allows conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists to update their credentials online and receive an electronic military record document. Last year, the number of registered users exceeded 4 million.