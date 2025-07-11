«A disaster for space science»: NASA lays off more than 2,100 employees

Despite the fact that Elon Musk is no longer in charge The Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), the administration of US President Donald Trump continues to carry out massive layoffs of civil servants.

By information according to Politico, about 2,145 senior NASA officials are soon to be fired as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign to staff reduction civil servants. We are talking about employees with G-13, G-14, and G-15 status, usually specialists and managers whose salaries reach six figures.

These employees are part of a group of 2,700 civil servants who agreed to voluntarily resign from their positions after Trump offered them early retirement, severance pay and deferred retirement. At the same time, Trump wants to cut NASA’s budget for the next year by 25%. Experts from the Pew Research Center note, that NASA was once considered one of the best places to work in the U.S. civil service and was the third most popular government agency after National Park Service and the Postal Service.

«This is a disaster for space science and astrophysics. A global catastrophe, not just for Americans», — emphasized in this regard theoretical physicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein.

According to the astrophysicist Robert Rutledge, 607 NASA employees are leaving Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. Rutledge emphasized that the following large-scale cuts will deprive the United States of its longstanding leadership in astrophysics.

Another 311 employees are to leave the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Johnson Space Center in Texas is to lay off 366 employees, including The Langley Research Center in Virginia will lay off 281 employees.

NASA’s scientific mission units have been cut by almost 50%, while funding for the manned spaceflight program has been increased. The proposed budget calls for the closure of 41 space missions. At the same time, the budget reconciliation law signed on July 4 allocated about $10 billion for NASA’s manned space programs.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

In addition, there is information circulating that the Trump administration wants to privatize some public services, including the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which previously provided services for free.

Source: Futurism