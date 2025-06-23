A dream job? Lies of P developers were presented with Switch 2, $7300 bonus and vacation after selling 3 million copies

If you thought you had good bonuses at work, forget it — the creators of Lies of P hit the jackpot. The developers received really generous bonuses for 3 million copies of the souls-like game sold.

Publisher Neowiz has decided to reward the creators of Lies of P by Round8 for reaching the 3 million copies sold mark on all platforms, excluding Game Pass. As a result, the entire team involved in the development received $7300 each, a new Nintendo Switch 2 console, and a two-week vacation.

Round8 employees were supposed to receive bonuses later, but the publisher was generous on the back of the successful launch of the Overture DLC, which was released on June 6 during Summer Game Fest. This is a prequel to the main story that simultaneously Experimenting with the mechanics of setting the difficulty — rather atypical for Souls projects. Although players complained about the imbalance and excessive difficulty of some fights — right after the release of Lies of P: Overture received a patch.

The developers have confirmed that they are already working on a full-fledged sequel to Lies of P. It is quite expected that there will be a sequel, as the ending of the first part hints at the appearance of Dorothy from «The Wizard of Oz». Although it’s one thing to speculate whether or not it will happen, and the official statement — another. The new part doesn’t have a release date yet, but the studio said that the sequel is goal #1.

Lies of P was released on September 19, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store), and Mac. In the first month, the game sold over a million copies, and the number of players (including Game Pass) exceeded 7 million in six months. The game is sometimes called the most successful Souls-like not from FromSoftware. She’s reimagines Pinocchio in the style of dark steampunk, with heavy combat, complex morality and elections, where lies are the drivers of history.

Source: Gematsu / Gaming Amigos