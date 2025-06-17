A drone with a trunk arm does, what others cannot

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have developed an incredibly flexible robotic arm, that can be attached to drones, significantly expanding their capabilities.

It is noted, that Professor Peng Lu and his team from HKU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering have created a flexible robotic arm called the «Elephant Air Trunk». This device is able to easily change shape and attach to drones, allowing them to perform complex tasks that were previously considered almost impossible.

Soon, this technology may allow drones to clear debris during natural disasters, maintain high voltage lines and bridges. Rigid mechanical robotic arms often have weight limitations and limited potential for self-movement.

The developers were inspired by the incredible flexibility of the elephant’s trunk, creating an innovative robotic arm that can grasp objects of various shapes and sizes. The device is able to maneuver in narrow pipes, avoid obstacles and perform complex tasks in a limited space.

«AET is extremely nimble compared to existing aerial manipulators because it can take on any shape. It can grab objects of different sizes and shapes, which is almost impossible for conventional aerial manipulators», — Peng Lu explains.

Drones equipped with such a robotic arm can remove debris from buildings or damaged power lines. Their range and precision also make them suitable for inspecting and repairing bridges and other infrastructure that is difficult to reach on the ground.

Currently, professor Peng Lu and his team are working to improve the efficiency of gripping and holding various objects in the air with the robotic arm they have developed. The success of this device lays the foundation for more advanced, versatile drone systems that can become key tools in many areas, from maintaining security to maintaining power grids.

Thanks to its unique combination of flexibility and functionality, this robotic arm is changing the way we think about aerial robotics. It doesn’t just extend the range of the drone, but expands its functions in general.

The results of the study are published in the journal Nature

Source: Interesting Engineering