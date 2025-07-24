A fan has created an interactive map of GTA 6 based on trailers and leaks

Even though Rockstar has been silent since the GTA 6 trailer in May, fans are not sitting idly by. One of them made a detailed interactive map of the upcoming game.

A user with the nickname kalterapfel123 published it on subreddit GTA 6, and now moved to separate domain. The map covers Weiss City and the state of Leonidas, which were shown in the trailers. It’s interactive — with search, markers, screenshots from both trailers, and markings for buildings, streets, neighborhoods, highways, and even airports. Some of the locations are based on official data, while others are based on assumptions.

It is difficult to say how accurate it is. Rockstar has not confirmed anything. But it is precisely because of this accuracy of some locations that the map is already being called a potential spoiler. On Reddit, the post was marked as containing sensitive information, so there may be some truth in it.

Another similar project did not last long recently. Take-Two’s lawyers forced the removal of a mod for GTA 5 that recreated the GTA 6 map. It was created by a Dark Space user using data from trailers and leaks. Although the map was not a copy of the street, the scale and key landmarks were the same as shown in the promo. For this, he received a strike on YouTube. Therefore, the chances that lawyers will pay attention to kalterapfel123’s map are quite high.

Below are images with possible spoilers for GTA 6

The official release of GTA 6 is scheduled for May 26, 2026. The game is estimated to raise $7.6 billion in just two months after its launch. Meanwhile second trailer has already garnered more than 125 million views on YouTube, where it was first seen a silhouette that almost exactly resembles a child. What’s interesting: the video was half made up of gameplayalthough it is difficult to separate it from the cutscenes.

Rockstar is keeping a pause in demonstrating new details for now. But Take-Two assures us — the company is working to make GTA 6 the «biggest release in history». Meanwhile competitors panic because of the future the giant’s release in 2026. Some people have already changed the release dates, others are still thinking — and are very afraid that GTA 6 might be delayed again.

Source: Notebookcheck