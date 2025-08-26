A festival of third-person shooters has started on Steam — Tom Clancy's, Uncharted, and others with discounts up to -90%

The summer season on Steam ends with the third-person shooter festival, where you can find hundreds of games of this genre at nice prices. Discounts reach up to -90%.

Sale offers many popular AAA games and small indie projects. In addition to discounts, Valve is known for sometimes giving away profile items, so this time there was no exception. You can grab an avatar, frame, and sticker for your Steam account for free — to get click here. And traditionally, we have prepared a small list of games that can be purchased at the festival.

Steam’s third-person shooter games festivals from more expensive to cheaper

Steam will end its third-person shooter festival on September 1. After that A festival of political simulations awaits us. At the same time Valve announces plans for the first half of 2026 — and there will also be various promotions several times a month.