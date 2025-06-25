A first look at Cillian Murphy in Netflix’s «Steve», the new adaptation of Max Porter’s bestselling drama

Netflix has shared the first image of Cillian Murphy in the movie «Steve», based on Max Porter’s novel «Shy».

This is the actor’s second collaboration with director Tim Milant, having previously worked on «Small Things Like These», based on real and tragic events. This time, Cillian Murphy and the director are collaborating again for the upcoming drama, which will be released on October 3.

The first shot shows Murphy in the role of Steve — the school principal. He stands in front of a blackboard, holding a tennis ball in his hand. The movie takes place in the mid-90s and unfolds over the course of a single day at «Last Chance High School». The plot centers on — Steve and his students, who are trying to find their place in a world that has long since turned its back on them. Interestingly, Steve’s role has echoes in Murphy’s real life – his mother was a French teacher and his father worked for the Irish Department of Education.

According to the official description, «while Steve is fighting to save his school, which is facing closure, we see him simultaneously trying to cope with his own mental state». In parallel, the story of another protagonist — Shai, played by Jay Licurgo, unfolds. He is a troubled teenager, split between the past and the future, trying to accept his vulnerability with a desire for self-destruction.

Tracy Ullman («Mrs. America»), Simbi Ajikawo («Toy Boy») and Emily Watson («Breaking Bad») will appear in supporting roles. Other actors include Duggy McMeekin, Yusef Kerkur, Joshua J. Parker, Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis, Roger Allam and more than a dozen others.

The script was written by Max Porter himself. The producers are Cillian Murphy, Alan Moloney and Tina Paulick, with Porter also serving as executive producer. The film will become part of the track record of Murphy after receiving «Oscar» for his role in «Oppenheimer». The actor is also preparing to return as Tommy Shelby in «Sharp Visors» and appear in the sequel «28 Days Later» — «Temple of Bones», which is scheduled for release in 2026.

Source: People