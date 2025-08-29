A first look at the new Star Wars: Ryan Gosling and company in the movie "Starfighter"

Production on Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie has begun, and with it comes the first behind-the-scenes look at the main stars — Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray.

“Day 1. The beginning of a brand new adventure,” reads the caption to the black-and-white photo.

At the same time, the announcement revealed the entire main cast, with Gray and Gosling joining the film:

Matt Smith from Dragon House

Mia Gott

Amy Adams

Simon Bird

Jamael Westman

Daniel Ings

For the first time, the movie titled Star Wars: Starfighter” was first announced at the Star Wars Celebration 2025 event with the participation of Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy and screenwriter Jonathan Tropper (Friends and Neighbors). Little is known about the plot at this time — mostly that it is a “brand new” and “original” story set in a time period that the universe has never explored. Levy himself has previously hinted that the events of the film take place “5-6 years” after Skywalker: Rise”.

“I am deeply excited and honored to begin production on Star Wars: Rogue One. From the day Kathy Kennedy called me with an offer to develop an original story in this incredible universe, this experience has been a dream come true — both creatively and personally. “Star Wars has shaped my idea of what a story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can stay with us forever. To join this galaxy with such a brilliant team, on and off the screen, is the thrill of a lifetime,” Levy said in a statement.

The premiere of Star Wars: A Starfighter is scheduled for release on May 28, 2027. Along with “The Mandalorian and Grog with Pedro Pascal, is the first feature-length Star Wars movie since 2019.

Other Star Wars film projects include James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi and the problematic “New Jedi Order” by Charmaine Obaid-Chinoy.

Source: Games Radar, Word of Real