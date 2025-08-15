A first look at the prequel to The Boys with Soldier — a detective set in 1950s New York with "weird" superhero costumes

Amazon has unveiled the first “batch” of images from the Boys prequel, Vought Rising, with a detailed look at the four main characters with Jensen Ackles’ Soldier at the helm.

“Once upon a time, these four were as American as apple pie. Meet Jensen Ackles as Soldier, along with Mason Dye (Bombsight), Elizabeth Posey (Private Angel), and Will Hochman (Torpedo) in Vought Rising, a new origin story from the Boys universe, starting production this month,” Amazon said in a statement.

Instead of raincoats, the characters wear uniforms inspired by the Second World War. Ackles’ character has appeared on the screen so far in a dark green suit with faded gold accents, only occasionally wearing a helmet. However, in Vought Rising, the Soldier has brighter colors, a coat, and a lighter mask

Stormfront (Aja Cash) is not in the images, but we expect her to be introduced separately. Other regular cast members of Vought Rising — include Kiki Lane, Jorden Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Ricky Stafieri, and Brian J. Smith.

The creator of The Boys, Eric Kripke, announced the spinoff at Comic Con 2024 in San Diego, describing it as “a twisted detective story about the origins of the Vought Corporation in 1950s New York, as well as the early adventures of Soldier Boy and the diabolical manipulations of Stormfront, then Clara Vought.”

Vought Rising does not have a release date yet. The fifth season of The Boys looking forward to 2026, while the second season of Generation V will start on September 15.