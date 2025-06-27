«Bougonia» — is another collaboration between Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, which reimagines the Korean sci-fi comedy «Save the Green Planet!».

The plot centers on two conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who are convinced that the CEO of a large corporation (Stone) is an alien and intends to destroy the Earth. The rest of the cast includes Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone.

The trailer begins by showing Plemons’ character, Teddy Gatz, in a beekeeper costume, and Stone’s character, CEO Michelle Fuller, walking importantly through an office building, with a voiceover reading a philosophical text:

«It all starts with something beautiful: a flower, then a honey bee. The workers collect pollen for the queen. But the bees die. And that’s exactly how they planned it: to make us just like these bees. But we control it».

Next, we are shown scenes with Plemons and Delbis discussing whether Stone is really an alien, and a moment later their characters kidnap the CEO. It is not known whether Fuller really came from another planet, but most likely this character has some bad human motives.

Lanthimos directed the film from a screenplay by Will Tracy («The Heirs» and «The Menu») and brought together his entire team of masters — editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis (who has edited all of Lanthimos’ films), cinematographer Robbie Ryan, production designer James Price, composer Jerskin Fendricks, and, in fact, for the fourth time, he has cast Stone in the lead role alongside «Poor creatures»which has won four «Oscars», «Types of mercy» and «Favorite» (by the way, Plemons also appeared in them).

Development of the English-language remake of «Save the Green Planet!» began back in 2020 with the original director Jang Joon-hwan and producer Ari Aster («Eddington»). The latter played a key role in the decision to change the male protagonist to a woman. Already in February 2024, it became known that Yorgos Lanthimos had taken the director’s chair, and the main filming after the cast was chosen began in July.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«Bougonia» will be released in limited release on October 24, while the full world premiere is scheduled for October 31.

Trailer (original)

Source: Variety, THR