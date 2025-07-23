A gamer has played 35,000 hours of Ark: Survival Evolved and left a negative review on Steam: «Give me my money back!»

One of the most loyal players of Ark: Survival Evolved, who has spent more than 35,000 hours in the game, has demanded a refund.

The fan left a negative review, even though he had spent tens of thousands of hours playing Ark, especially with friends and family. He had been using Ark Server Manager with mods for years — until recently. According to the user, the latest update completely broke the game.

«I have enjoyed Ark for 35,000 hours, one of my favorite games to play with friends and family. I ran a ASM [Ark Server Manager] server w/mods for years until today. NOTHING works anymore», — the player writes.

The fan believes that the update is deliberately spoiling the game to force the community to switch to Ark: Survival Ascended — Ark Remaster. Currently, mods do not work on the old version, and bugs are constantly occurring.

«You had something great. Hope you don’t choke on your GREED!!! How do I get a refund!!!» — adds the gamer.

His comment is not an exception to the rule, as the main wave of criticism is directed at the new Ark Aquatica DLC released on the occasion of the game’s 10th anniversary. Reviews of the DLC on Steam are mostly negative with only 12% positive. Players are complaining about performance issues, bugs, broken mods, destroyed configurations, and crashed servers.

Ark authors confirmed that they are aware of the problems. The team is currently working on a fix, but the «problem turned out to be more complicated than the» one. The work is ongoing, but there is no clear timeline for when the situation will improve.

It should be noted that Ark: Survival Evolved was released from early access on August 27, 2017. Almost 70,000 hours have passed since then, and it was once managed to become one of the most popular games. That is, the player spent half of his entire game life in it. Despite the harsh statements, the player did not stop playing: over the past week, he spent at least 32 hours in Ark — probably because of the pain. We don’t want to upset him, but after 35,000+ hours of «demo» play, they didn’t come up with a refund. Even Stop Killing Games petition is powerless here.

Source: PC Gamer