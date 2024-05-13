A Hong Kong-based crypto exchange created Elon Musk’s diplomatic account and advertised him as its chief developer

No, Elon Musk did not create a secret cryptocurrency trading website that Facebook ad bots advise you to invest in. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission last week warned of a fraudulent dipsticks. According to the statement, the group, which calls itself Quantum AI or AI Quantum, is using a fake video of Elon Musk to fool people. The group is not to be confused with NASA’s Quantum AI Lab (QuAIL), which researches quantum computing.

Hong Kong-based actors claim to provide a cryptocurrency trading service using artificial intelligence. Hong Kong authorities said they suspect the group of creating a front for fraudulent activities related to virtual assets. The warning states that the group used three websites and two Facebook pages to carry out its manipulations.

Authorities said the group used Elon Musk’s dipshit videos to mislead victims into believing he was involved in software development. The fraudsters also created a fake «news» website to promote false information about their service. The Hong Kong police shut down all the websites and social media pages involved.

This is not the first time that fraudsters have used Musk’s diplomatic passports to lure money from their victims. In April, a woman from South Korea said she lost $50 thousand after talked to the fake Musk on Instagram. She even had a video call with him, and the fake billionaire confessed his love for her.

Sources: Crypto.news, Business Insider