A lawsuit against 13 automakers: Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and other cars are easy to steal due to weak security systems

A class action lawsuit against a number of major automakers is gaining momentum in Canada. They are accused of failing to warn customers about a vulnerability in keyless entry systems, making it too easy for criminals to steal cars.

The lawsuit was filed by car owners from the province of Quebec, whose car with remote access and engine start was stolen on May 2, 2021. And now the case has been officially approved against 13 companies, including Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Mazda, FCA, Ford, Audi, Kia, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Volvo. The plaintiffs also wanted to bring Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW to the case, but the court denied this request.

How a car theft occurs

The problem of car theft through “relay attacks” has been known for years. A relay attack is a method of car theft when criminals use electronic devices to read and intercept the signal from a key fob. This way, the signal is “delivered” to the car, which allows unlocking the doors and starting the engine without the key itself. Two people and simple equipment that intercepts the signal from the key, even if it is in your pocket or at home, are enough to break in. The Insurance Bureau of Canada notes that this problem is particularly relevant for Ontario and Quebec.

During the pandemic, the number of thefts increased, but this year the situation has stabilized a bit — 19% fewer cases were recorded in the first half of the year than in the same period in 2024.

The lawsuit is led by André Lacroix, owner of Toyota Highlander 2018. In April 2022, his car disappeared from the yard of his daughter’s house, despite the fact that it was locked with a key fob.

The lawyers note that the car’s manual does not contain any warning of possible security threats. The lawsuit claims that companies, including Toyota, have known about the vulnerability for years, but did nothing — did not warn customers and did not improve security systems.

Lacroix wants to represent more than 10 thousand owners of stolen cars in the province. The lawsuit provides for compensation of $1500 to anyone who lost a car after May 2, 2021. In addition, another $1500 is offered for those who bought or leased a car with keyless entry between May 2, 2021 and May 2, 2024. These funds should go not only to compensation but also to support a non-profit organization that protects the rights of motorists.

The lawyers demand that automakers recognize the problem in the design of keyless entry systems, as well as their responsibility for failing to inform consumers about the threat.

This case is not just about one stolen Highlander, but about the massive security of modern cars. Keyless entry systems are convenient, but their vulnerability makes cars easy prey.

At one time Kia has released a miniature Faraday cage to protect keyless entry fobs from car thieves. However, this accessory was distributed for a fee, and was not included in the delivery package of the car with the appropriate access method.