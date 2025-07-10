A leak from the set of «Avengers: Doomsday» shows Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and Avengers as a team for the first time

The Falcon, the Creature, and the US Agent enter a spaceship… No, this is not the beginning of a joke, but just a scene from the upcoming Marvel movie «Avengers».

New photos from the set (via IGN) show in one scene Joaquin Torres / Falcon from Sam Wilson’s new Avengers team, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent from «Thunderbolts» (or «new Avengers»), as well as Ben Grimm / The Fantastic Four’s Creature played by Ebon Moss-Bacrack.

⌚️ Danny Ramirez, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Wyatt Russell behind the scenes of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. 📲 https://t.co/Enm4ekuO6V pic.twitter.com/gfGdzkQMk5 — MCU News and Rumors (@mcunewsrumors) July 8, 2025

Although we see only a blue screen in the background, these shots hint at the potential interaction of all three teams in the upcoming movie — perhaps only this can help in the great war against Dr. Doom (the character played by Robert Downey Jr. will be the main villain of «Doomsday»). The scenery itself actually gives the idea that the team is inside a spaceship.

Obviously, the new images have already given Marvel fans room for imagination — some have suggested that the trio was left to defend Earth while the rest of the team moved to the X-Men dimension to start the big battle at the X-Mansion (something that previous leaks have hinted at).

Previous footage from the filming, we remind you, revealed such places of action as Latveria (the snowy homeland of Duma) and Madripur, which testifies to the the return of the antagonist of the series «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier».

Everything you know about the movie «Avengers: Day of Judgment»

Background

Marvel fans have known since 2021 that a new «Avengers» movie was on the horizon. Initially, it was supposed to come out of the subtitle «Kang Dynasty» and the character of Jonathan Majors as the main villain. However, due to the accusation the actor of harassment and assault, the studio said goodbye to him and radically changed its plans for the new project.

In the summer of 2024, on the stage of Comic-Con International: San Diego, Marvel presented its ideas to the public: there will be two films, titled «Avengers: Doomsday» and «Avengers: Secret Wars», directed by the Russo brothers, while the main villain will be Dr. Doom, played, as strange as it may sound at the time, by Robert Downey Jr. — the actor who played Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the franchise for many years.

The cast

After the announcement of the projects, the network published a lot of rumors and speculations regarding the rest of the cast, but Marvel eventually made an official presentation during a strange 5-hour broadcast of chairs with names.

In addition to Downey, the movie will feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shan-Chi), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), Winston Duke (Ant-Man), Tenoch Huerta (Neymor) in addition to the new Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and some of the X-Men.

What do you know about the plot? Back in 2021, at the SDCC 2021 presentation, Marvel Studios revealed that a preview version of the movie would begin the culmination of the current Multiverse saga. No official information has been provided since the project was relaunched, so we can rely solely on leaks and rumors. One version suggests that Victor Von Doom will organize a major conflict between the Avengers and the X-Men to weaken both groups, while simultaneously gaining unimpeded access to an energy source capable of reviving his own destroyed universe. It will also give the classic villain from «Fantastic Four» a tragic backstory. Release date «Avengers: Judgment Day» — December 18, 2026

«Avengers: Secret Wars» — December 17, 2027 Initially, both films were scheduled for release in May 2026 and 2027, but a few months ago the schedule was adjusted. From the interesting: «Avengers: Day of Judgment» and «Spider-Man: A Brand New Day» are now the only Marvel films to be released in 2026, and the release date of the firstactually coincideswith the expected release «Dune 3» Denis Villeneuve, or «The Chronicles of Narnia» Greta Gerwig. Problems with production The filming of «Doomsday» started in late April, as announced by Marvel itself withpublishing the first backstage footage. However, according to rumors, the cameras started rolling without a ready-made script and approval of the full cast.

Jeff Snyder (via World of Reel) said that the script was being rewritten on the fly because it was «not very good» — information that was confirmed by several other journalists. And John Rocha from The Hot Mic the problem arises from Marvel’s desire to attract more stars, and since some have not yet confirmed their participation, the story has to be changed. In the latter insider report by Daniel Richtman It was noted that as of July, the film still did not have a completed third act.