A mix of Doom and Ghostrunner: a new Sci-Fi shooter with a 95% rating on Steam is out on PC and consoles

The game was released on PC and consoles and was called a mix of Doom and Ghostrunner. After its release, the Polish shooter quickly collected 95% of positive reviews on Steam.

We’re talking about METAL EDEN — Sci-Fi shooter from Reikon Games, the authors of the cyber-action game RUINER. The studio was created by formerdevelopers from CD Projekt Red and Techland. The title throws the player into a dystopian world where you have to fight armies of machines and use their energy cores. This core can be used as a grenade or absorbed to heal and get a strong hit on armor.

Metal Eden’s story is told through the voice of an AI called the Architect, who tells about the decline of humanity and the player’s role in the dystopian future. Players explore the industrial planet Möbius and reveal its secrets for reasons that are not very clear.

“Doom, Ghostrunner, Cyberpunk, Ghost in the shell, a bit of Matrix, so many inspirations here (sand trap, cant get past me on that one). There is so much layering to the art direction and visuals, and the core gameplay is modern boomer shooter for sure. If you like nods at everything sci-fi and moderate to fast gunplay this is probably it in a 20 GB package. I’ve only played for a bit, but im enjoying every second so far. Even if this is a short game its so beautifully crafted that I don’t think I would mind,” the reviews say.

The gameplay of the Metal Eden shooter is closest to Doom Eternal, but with a strong emphasis on science fiction. The protagonist Asuka uses fast-paced shootouts and heavy weapons, as well as Ghostrunner and Titanfall-style parkour. She can run on walls and use a jetpack. Classic weapons — shotguns, assault rifles, and pistols — have their own leveling trees, just like the character.

Sci-Fi shooter METAL EDEN is already available in Steam, as well as on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game costs ₴1,066 (₴959 until September 9).