A mix of Peaky Blinders and Succession: Netflix shows first footage of historical drama House of Guinness

Netflix has unveiled the first look at its upcoming series House of Guinness, a historical drama that explores the story of the Irish dynasty that founded the world-famous brewery.

“The series is set in Dublin and New York, immediately after the death of Benjamin Guinness in 1868, who was considered the richest man in Ireland at the time, and Guinness was a major beer brand founded 100 years ago by Arthur Guinness. Benjamin’s four children — Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben — will try to manage this great inheritance.”

The premise is somewhat reminiscent of series Succession and given that the project is led by Stephen Knight, the historical vibes of the Peaky Blinders are indispensable.

Anthony Boyle (Arthur), Louis Partridge (Edward), Emily Fern (Anne) and Fionn O’Shea (Ben) take on the lead roles. The rest of the cast includes: Game of Thrones’ Jack Gleeson, Seamus O’Hara, Niall McCormack, Dervla Kirwan, and James Norton, who plays an Irishman named Sean Rafferty, although his relationship with his family is not entirely clear.

“There is beer here. There is an eccentric family. There are Stephen Knight characters pushing and playing, fighting, making love. It’s just very exciting!” — said Norton, noting that after reading the script he realized that Knight was “back at his best.”

Knight himself said that the brothers Arthur and Edward are the “heart” of the series:

“I won’t reveal the plot, but they were entrusted with the joint management of the brewery for very interesting reasons. Before he died, my father deliberately connected Arthur and Edward. You’ll know why when you watch.”

The House of Guinness series will be released on Netflix on September 25, with all 8 episodes available at once.

Source: Netflix, Deadline, Esquire