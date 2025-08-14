A new Gothic from the Germans? Asterfel, a 2000s-style action RPG with open world and mutants, is announced

The German indie studio presented its first game — Asterfel, an early 2000s-style action RPG with an atmosphere similar to the Gothic series.

This visual style is not just a coincidence or a homage to the studio’s roots. Mysteria Studio’s team consists of designers and artists who have previously worked on The Witcher and Gothic series. So far, they have presented the world of Asterfel — open and diverse: from wastelands and ruins to dense jungles and ancient temples.

The island where the main story takes place is called Asterfel. There, in the king’s mines, an ancient sleeping god was awakened and mutants and other horrors were released into the world. At the same time, there was a shipwreck in which the main character was the only survivor. The character will have to find his way among three factions:

Kingsguard — warriors who serve the king and rely on swords;

Fellow countrymen — rebels seeking to free slaves from mines and factories;

Scientists — magicians who study the nature of magic and its impact on the world.

The description of the factions suggests a conflict between the people and the royal family. The rebels oppose the government’s policy of relying on slave labor for the country’s development. Most likely, mages are on both sides of the conflict. Or so it seems to me from the description — there are not many details about the plot yet. There are no official confirmations yet.

As for the gameplay: you can join one of the factions or combine their skills. Swords, bows, and magic runes are available in battle, so you can change and combine your style. And this will be useful in the passage, because the further you travel, the stronger the enemies and the more dangerous the territories. The developers promise intense story tasks, factional stories, and the ability to influence the events of the island.

Asterfel is being developed for PC, and there is no information about a console port yet. The game has already appeared in Steam, where the release date is written “soon”. Perhaps in the future we will have a demo version.

The fact that a German studio is developing a title with an atmosphere close to the Gothic series brings to mind the authors of the original game. They are create something similar to Arx Fatalis with an abandoned old mine, an underground bastion, and mountains of skeletons. Also, among the recent interesting open-world RPGs, we would like to remind you of the indie game Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, which looks like Skyrim with a dark fantasy flavor in a world shrouded in the mysterious Red Death. The game is constantly receiving patches and a variety of new features.

Source: MMORPG