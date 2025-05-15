A new look at «Wednesday» — The Addams family in full and a mysterious character

Netflix has unveiled the full cast of the second season of «Wednesday» and released a new still with the Adams family, which includes a mysterious new character.

Pictured from left to right are Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Wednesday herself (Jenna Ortega), Gomez (Luis Guzman), Grandma Hester Frappe/Grizelda (Joanna Lumley), butler Lurch (Jonas Suotamo), another unknown character, Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), and Pugsley (Isaac Ordóñez).

So who is this mysterious stranger? Website Games Radar assumes that it is a woman — Billie Piper, a member of the new cast, singer and dancer. Netflix introduced the actress’s character as a lycanthrope and a new teacher at Nevermore Academy, Isadora Capri (and, interestingly, there is no photo of her in the character description section). If this is indeed her, we can assume that the character is related to the Adamses, and given the makeup — specifically to Lurch

It is noted that Isadora in the second season is a «former prodigy», takes a special interest in Wednesday’s dancing abilities and becomes a mentor to her «fellow lycanthrope» Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers).

The rest of the featured cast includes Christopher Lloyd, who returns to the franchise after playing Fester in 1991’s «The Addams Family», but this time as the stern, longest-serving teacher at Nevermore who takes a particular interest in Wednesday’s troubled brother, Pugsley. Steve Buscemi confirmed as the new headmaster of the school, who «takes the pride of outcasts» to extremes and advocates the «exclusion of normal people».

By the way, Larch himself — is also a newcomer, as the character will be played this time by Jonas Suotamo, who replaced George Bursi. He’s not the only one to leave the cast, as Netflix had to say goodbye to Percy Hynes White (Xavier), who was accused of violence.

Hunter Duane will reprise his role as Tyler and the monster-hyde (judging by the previous teaser, the guy held in the Willow Hill psychiatric hospital chained to a wall); Joy Sunday (Bianca Barkley), Eugene Ottinger (Musa Mostafa) and Ajax Petropoulos (Georgie Farmer) will also return, as well as new Sheriff Jericho Richie Santiago (Luyanda Unati Lewis-Niavo) and former Sheriff Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane).

The second season of «Wednesday» will be released in two parts — on August 6 and September 3. Earlier, Ortega teased that he would geta special slasher episode and a reference to Stanley Kubrick’s film.