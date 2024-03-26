A patient’s account, online marriage, and services for veterans: Fedorov spoke about the expected services in the «Diia» app

Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, spoke during the telethon about new services that will be available in the «Diia» app in the near future. According to him, users should expect to see medical services, including a patient’s office, appear.

«In the near future, we will launch a patient account and medical push notifications in «Diia». This is important from the point of view of personal data security in the» medical system,” said Mikhail Fedorov.

There are also plans to launch services for veterans, although the official did not say what kind of services they are talking about.

«Services for veterans – we are actively working on this… and «Diia.Signature» for legal entities. This is all that we will launch in the near future,” said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In addition, preparations are underway to launch the online marriage service.

«These are the first important notarial acts that will be performed thanks to «Action»,” he said, adding that other notarial services are also planned.

And once again, Fedorov mentioned the possibility of customs clearance of cars using the «Diia» app. This service has been discussed for several years now, but MPs have not yet passed the law necessary to launch it.

«We are only waiting for a vote in parliament, this is an important anti-corruption bill,» said Fedorov.

He also noted that it will soon be possible to recover lost documents through «Action».

