Recent studies show that the amino acid betaine, which is produced in the kidneys, can replicate some of the benefits of exercise and slow down aging.

Betaine plays an important role in metabolic processes. Research suggests that regular exercise increases levels of this amino acid, at least in young men.

In addition, research has shown that betaine supplementation in old mice increased their immunity and physical condition. However, whether the effects will be similar in the case of human betaine consumption remains to be seen. As noted by a neuroscientist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston According to Christiane Wrann, there is a need for a treatment method that would mimic the effect of exercise.

«Among the aging population, there are people who can no longer exercise to the extent required», — explains Wrann.

Currently, there is nothing better than exercise, as it improve brain function. It relieves inflammation and encourages cells to repair damaged tissue. Thanks to physical activity, the immune system can easily overcome a large number of diseases or alleviate their symptoms.

«Physical activity is a recognized effective and inexpensive way to improve health and fight aging. But its deep molecular mechanisms are still not fully understood», — emphasizes the regenerative medicine researcher from Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing Guanghui Liu.

Eager to learn more, Guanghui Liu and his colleagues recruited 13 healthy young volunteers who were willing to limit your own physical activity for a period of 45 days. After that, the volunteers had to run up to 5 km every day or every other day. The researchers took blood and fecal samples from the men and conducted a series of tests after their 45-day rest and after the next 25 days of mandatory running.

In particular, after 25 days of regular jogging, changes were observed in immune cells, lipid metabolism, gut microbiome, and more. At the same time, betaine levels increased significantly in men. After studying these results in mice, the team found that exercise triggers betaine production mainly in the kidneys.

Betaine molecules bind to and inhibit the protein TBK1, which promotes cell and organ aging. At the same time, old mice that drank water with a high betaine content had stronger muscles, less inflammation, and younger skin.

As emphasized by According to Guanghui Liu, these results do not indicate that people need to take betaine. Scientists have not yet tested the safety of betaine and its ability to slow down aging in humans. According to According to Christiane Wrann, betaine supplements are unlikely to ever replace full physical activity, as the effects of exercise are too diverse to be replaced by a single pill.

The results of the study are published in the journal Cell

Source: Nature