A player accidentally completed Cyberpunk 2077 without cyberimplant upgrades

The guy accidentally found out that Cyberpunk 2077 can be completed without any implant enhancements.

User Reddit said that his brother played the entire game exclusively with the starting cyberimplants. It turned out that the guy simply did not understand that implants can be changed and upgraded. That is, he didn’t plan to do a challenge or test the game for variability, but simply didn’t understand the mechanics.

The user was surprised that he could ignore implant upgrades to complete the main storyline. The guy managed to complete the entire storyline, including the final battle against Adam Smesher. I managed to defeat the boss on the sixth try — without time dilation, without additional body modifications, without the famous blades or armored hands. Just V with a basic set of starter implants.

“Bro just played punk 2077,” the comments began to mock.

This kind of Cyberpunk 2077 walkthrough is not something new for fans — on YouTube, it’s a separate challenge format that even makes it to the Phantom Liberty DLC. Although the comments pointed out that it was not really difficult. Another player used mods to remove the Kiroshi optics and the standard Ballistic Coprocessor arm implant, and then beat the game without any problems.

One example of a challenge where you played Cyberpunk 2077 as an ordinary person

The comments also reminded us that the game interface does not always explain the mechanics properly. So the situation when a beginner simply doesn’t touch the cyberimplant system seems quite real. However, given the name of the game —, it was hard not to guess that this feature was needed for something. At least he will have a chance to improve on the first attempt in Cyberpunk 2, which is in pre-production. For now CD Projekt RED expands its teamso that theyeven more attention was paid to the environment and the second city, similar to “Chicago gone wrong“.

Source: The Gamer