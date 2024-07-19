A player’s romance with himself? Assassin’s Creed Shadows will feature a relationship between Naoe and Yasuke

The head of Assassin’s Creed Shadows explained how romantic relationships will work for both player characters, Naoe and Yasuke. Brooke Davis didn’t say it directly, but it seems like a hint of a romance between them.

In a conversation with JorRaptor, the Assassin’s Creed Shadows game director said that «is unique in Shadows in that we will have a more developed relationship» that allows Naoe and Yasuke to get to know the side characters better:

«So it’s not like a dating simulator. We really have a more serious relationship, a long-term relationship that needs to be developed,» Davis says.

There will also be some «light romances» in Shadows. It seems that Ubisoft is trying to offer long-term and short-term relationships for Naoe and Yasuke in Shadows. But it is still not known for sure whether there will be a romance between the main characters controlled by the player.

This seems similar to the romance in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, where relationships developed through numerous quests and short-term relationships between Alexios and Cassandra. The player could have a romantic relationship with Kira through several quests with branched storylines or simply sleep with the local blacksmith.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows comes out on October 15 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game managed to provoke a petition for disrespect and insult of Japanese culture, as well as accusations of using the image of the flag without the permission of the authors.

Source: GamesRadar