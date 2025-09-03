A portrait of a "Ukrainian owner of an electric car" according to PrivatBank: 40-year-old married entrepreneur who takes a car on credit for 5 years

PrivatBank has created a portrait of the average owner of an electric car in Ukraine, referring to its own lending statistics. It’s unusual, but it’s interesting to see what came of it.

The general picture is as follows: this is a man in his 40s, an entrepreneur and a married man who chooses a 5-year loan.

According to PrivatBank, one in five new cars purchased by Ukrainians on credit is an electric car. The most popular models include BYD, Honda, VW, Zeekr, and Audi.

Married men are the most likely to take out an electric car on credit (60%). And they are mostly entrepreneurs (52%), while employees still prefer gasoline (62%).

Almost half of the buyers of electric cars on credit (43%) are aged 36 to 40. This category seems to be the most open to innovation and savings.

The 5-year loan is the most popular. People choose a minimum payment with a small impact on the family budget.

The report also notes that every eighth new car running on conventional fuel and every ninth electric car in Ukraine is purchased on credit from PrivatBank.

