A potential villain. Robert Downey Jr. almost played another Marvel character before «Iron Man»

Robert Downey Jr. first embodied the character of Tony Stark on screen in «Iron Man» in 2008, but before that he had tried out for another role in the Marvel universe.

Director Jon Favreau, in a special dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the first MCU film, said that Downey Jr. also auditioned for «Fantastic Four» in 2005 and applied for the role of the villain, Dr. Doom, and did well in the audition.

«We met him at the casting of Dr. Doom and other projects, because everyone knew him afterwards».

In the end, Julian McMahon got the role of Dr. Doom, and Robert Downey Jr. got the lead role in another, no less famous project a few years later.

Favreau called the actor «a piece of the puzzle» that made «Iron Man» work:

«I remember sitting next to this guy and seeing a spark in his eyes. And then we looked at his photo and realized that we had to try»,” says Favreau.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige credited the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Favreau and Downey Jr. with much of the MCU’s success.

«The tone you and Robert set in this movie became the template for the MCU,» he said in the podcast. «I remember that there were dark days with the later films. And I would say to Robert now: “We would have been in trouble if it wasn’t for you. We wouldn’t have a studio if it wasn’t for him.

Downey Jr. played Iron Man in 10 films, saying goodbye to the franchise in «Avengers» 2019. Earlier, there were rumors that Marvel was set to bring back the original cast of the Avengers into the cinematic universebut Feige dispelled them back in December. The following «Avengers» plan to attract 60+ Marvel characters — probably with the director «Deadpool and Wolverine» Sean Levy is on board.

As for the new «Fantastic Four», the film will debut in July 2025 — with Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Lady), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bacrak (The Creature). The cast also includes Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Gauser, Natasha Lyonne and Julia Garner, who will play a female version of the Silver Surfer.

The film is directed by Matt Shakman («WandaVigen») and written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

Source: Deadline