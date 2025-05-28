A powerful competitor to Samsung and SK Hynix — China’s CXMT will produce DDR5 and HBM3

China’s huge ChangXin Memory Technologies, or CXMT, is moving to production of DDR5 memory and HBM3. This is a blow to Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron in the domestic market.

CXMT plans to gradually abandon the production of DDR4 memory and focus on advanced technologies. The company is potentially able to flood the Chinese market with PC memory modules. This was reported by the resource DigiTimes.

The company has significant capacity and will be able to quickly scale up production. The Chinese firm has already stopped producing DDR4 and plans to announce the end of this technology by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

According to the company, starting with only 2% of the market, CXMT is projected to reach 280 thousand wafers per month by the end of 2025, with the potential to grow to 300 thousand, which is equal to 15% of global DRAM production.

However, according to Wccftech, CXMT’s DDR5 technology is currently quite «raw» — prototypes have low performance levels. According to the results of a sampling conducted in the first quarter of 2025, CXMT did not qualify for integration with a local memory module manufacturer, which then resorted to alternatives from South Korea. The company faces unstable performance at high temperatures, making it difficult to penetrate the consumer market. However, CXMT is expected to make a technological breakthrough by the end of the year.

In addition to DDR5, it is also developing «high quality» HBM3 solutionas HBM2 technology is supposedly already available. This could mean more than just DDR5 production, as CXMT is targeting the AI server market and Huawei as a customer.