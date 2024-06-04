A rainbow Tesla Cybertruck took part in the LGBTQ Pride Parade in Los Angeles — how about that, Elon Musk?

A Tesla Cybertruck painted in rainbow colors took part in the LGBTQ parade in Los Angeles. The truck in pride colors attracted a huge crowd that gathered for the festival and filmed and photographed the car.

The incident caused ridicule in the subreddits r/TeslaMotors. Commentators, in particular, joked that it was «one of the least disgusting» Cybertrucks. On Reddit and Twitter, many people said that Elon Musk would not like this color of the car, and he is directly accused of being dismissive of LGBTQ+ people, «especially T». The repainting of the car itself is considered a sarcastic hint at the billionaire’s views.

One of Musk’s daughters is transgenderalthough she wants nothing to do with him. Biographer Walter Isaacson suggeststhat transphobia of the mask can be triggered by its transition.

On the other hand, it is known that even before Musk became a billionaire, his companies were considered wonderful a place for LGBTQ people to work. In fact, Tesla has actually sponsored pride parades and even produced its own rainbow-colored cars until 2022.

Similar to racists who claim to have friends of color, Musk recently wrote on the X that he encourages his «gay friends» have children «for the continuation of civilization». It is known that he always emphasizes birth rates and population growth. Anyway, Elon Musk has not yet reacted to the case.

