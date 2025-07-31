A rare Telegram nickname was offered for $25 million

Telegram user receives $25 million offer for nickname @crypto purchased back in 2023 for $350 thousand. But the owner, known as JF, backed out of the deal. Instead, he emphasized that he would continue to collect usernames.

In 2024, blogger Pavel Fedorov earned more than $80 thousand in TON by selling his name @pavel on the auction platform Fragment. He received the username 10 years ago for free. Nickname redeemed JF, the same one who refused to sell @crypto for $25 million. JF then gave @pavel to Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

The most expensive sold usernames include @news for $5.8 million and @auto for $5.2 million, also sold in 2024.

In total, Telegram usernames and anonymous numbers have been sold for $350 million over the past 18 months.

Tokenized Telegram nicknames (NFTs) on the TON blockchain network give users full ownership through smart contracts.

Source: Durov