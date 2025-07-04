A well-known military-technical expert spoke about a Russian «Gerbera» drone with a camera found in Kyiv. This may indicate treason or sabotage.

Recognized expert in communication systems, electronic warfare and drones Sergey «Flash» Beskrestnov published on Telegram a photo of a Russian UAV «Gerbera» found in Kyiv. The camera on board indicates the presence of a repeater somewhere nearby. Previously, these drones in this configuration were used only near the line of contact between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers due to the complexity of remote control.

«Gerber» in Kyiv means that there is a radio repeater somewhere nearby. Video forwarding 300 km to Russia is unrealistic, and even 100 km to Belarus is unlikely in this range. It is possible to build a MESH chain of «Gerber» repeaters to Russia, but it is risky and difficult».

The «Gerber» UAV is a highly simplified version of the «Shahed». It has a foam body, with internal components in plywood compartments. The drones are equipped with a 4G modem and often play a supporting role in Russian air attacks. due to the material of the hull, they are more difficult to detect by radar.

Given the possible placement of a repeater on the territory controlled by Ukraine, which means hostile work in the rear, «Flash» forgive «specialized structures should take this issue under control». Serhii Beskrestnov is a recognized authority in the field of radio communications and electronic warfare, and has been working hard to improve the equipment of the Armed Forces and revealing the mysteries of technology The enemy, for which he received honors from the military leadership.