A second life for CDs — Fiio launches DM13 portable player for $179

In a time when streaming services are widespread, few people buy music on physical media or devices for playing music from such media. However, this did not stop Chinese audio manufacturer Fiio from launching the DM13 portable CD player. This device has modern features and updates that the Sony Discman never had.

For example, the DM13 allows you to stream audio to wireless headphones via a Bluetooth connection with support for AptX, AptX HD, AptX Low Latency, and SBC codecs. The player also has a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4.4mm balanced headphone jack.

The built-in battery provides about 8 hours of music playback on the go. The novelty can also be integrated into a home stereo system by connecting it to a permanent power source. Analog, SPDIF and USB connectors are reported to be available.

On the road, you can activate the electronic shock protection to buffer the music and prevent it from skipping. However, the DM13 is not limited to playing music CDs. It’s also compatible with MP3, FLAC, WAV, AAC and WMA audio files recorded on CD-R.

The Fiio DM13 CD player will go on sale in September for $179. Initially, it will be available only in silver, but four additional colors will be introduced later: red, blue, black, and titanium.

Source: The Verge