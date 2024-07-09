A series «Noir» about a retired Spider-Man — it’s «a mixture of pop art and minimal violence» based on Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage has shared information about his participation in the upcoming Spider-Man Noir spin-off. The actor, who first voiced this character in the animated film «Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse», is now preparing to bring him to life in a live performance.

Cage said in an interview with the New Yorker about what we can expect from the series. He announced eight episodes that will impress viewers with a unique visual style. The actor emphasized that the creators will draw inspiration from pop art, in particular from the vivid works of Roy Lichtenstein. Also, Nicolas Cage revealed his vision of the role of Spider-Man Noir, emphasizing that he is attracted not by violence but by the fantastic aspect of the character. «I’m not really interested in roles based on violence,» the actor said.

The Spider-Man Noir series was first announced in February 2023, but Cage’s participation was confirmed only in May 2024. The project is being developed by «Macho Man and the Nerd 2» screenwriter Oren Uziel and «The Punisher» showrunner Steve Lightfoot. The team of executive producers includes Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and Harry Bradbeer.

According to the official description, the series will tell «about an elderly private detective who is going through hard times in 1930s New York. He will have to face his past life as the city’s only superhero». This will be the first live-action appearance of Spider-Man Noir, so viewers can expect something fresh and unusual. Unfortunately, the series release date has not been announced yet.

Source: Gamesradar, Newyorker