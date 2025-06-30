«A series that has no competitors»: Quentin Tarantino praises Netflix horror hit with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

Quentin Tarantino has often criticized streaming platforms for releasing films that miss theatrical premieres, but one of his favorite series belongs to Netflix.

In the interview The Jerusalem Post (via Collider) two years ago, Tarantino praised the horror series «Ghosts of Hill House» by Mike Flanagan.

«My favorite series, without any competition — is “The Ghosts of Hill House”».

The supernatural and horror series was launched on Netflix in October 2018 as a loose interpretation of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name. The plot takes place in two timelines: one tells the story of five siblings who encountered supernatural phenomena in childhood, while the other brings their experiences into modern life.

Part of what makes «The Haunting of Hill House» so captivating is the cast, led by Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Michiel Hausman, Elizabeth Reaser and Carla Gugino as Olivia Crane, the heart of the family tragedy. Each of the 10 episodes acts as a piece of a larger puzzle, focusing on each member of the Crane family and capturing the lasting effects of their trauma and grief. In short, a perfect blend of human drama and horror — worthy of the title of Tarantino’s favorite series.

Surprisingly enough, despite the fact that Quentin’s estimates often differ from critics’ reviews, «Ghosts of Hill House» received a fairly high rating on Rotten Tomatoes: 93% from critics and 91% from the audience.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«The Haunting of Hill House — is both an absolutely terrifying ghost story and an emotionally devastating family drama. And it’s one of the best series Netflix has released to date», — wrote film reviewer Adam Chitwood in the Collider.

Later, Flanagan added equally creepy shows to the Netflix video library: «The Ghosts of Blye Manor», «Midnight Mass», «Midnight Club» and from the latter — a gothic miniseries based on the works of Edgar Poe «Fall of the House of Usher». In addition to the thematic similarities, the projects sometimes overlap in terms of cast.

We would like to remind you that earlier Tarantino praised the series «News» / The Newsroom, recognizing author Aaron Sorkin as «the best dialogue writer» in Hollywood, and also called the best action movie of 2025 and a movie that believes one of the best directorial debuts in history.