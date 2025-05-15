A simulation of life in your 30s? Hideo Kojima wants to create a game where the character forgets everything — if you stop playing

It turned out that Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is not his strangest idea — he wants to «tie the» player to the monitor. Last year he came up with «gameplay Alzheimer’s».

Kojima shared the idea of a game in which the character forgets skills and information if the player takes a break. Players will have to go through the game without pauses, and otherwise the character will forget basic things. How to shoot? Who is this guy? What is he doing here?

«Players would have to take a week off work or school to play it», — said Kojima.

To be honest, 30+ players already live in this mode. A common story when you start a conditional Monster Hunter Wilds or Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — and then disappear because of work, affairs, life, laziness… Two weeks later, you return to the game and a carnival of recollections begins. Sometimes you forget how to shoot or another key/button combination. So, in a sense, we’ve been using this mechanic for a long time.

Kojima also talked about the opposite idea — a game that lasts for a very long time. So long that he himself admits that it sounds too crazy: «No one would buy it!».

«It starts out with the player being born, you’re a child and then gradually over time you become an adult. If you keep playing the game, you will become a 70 or 80 year old man. However, at this age you will be weaker, your eyesight will worsen. When you are a teenager you’ll be able to run faster but by the time you reach 60 you’ll slow down a bit.” Although Kojima isn’t too confident about the idea, saying “no-one would buy it», — Kojima explained.

This concept brings to mind the battle with the sniper in The End from Metal Gear Solid 3. In this game, he can be defeated by simply disappearing for a few days — the enemy will die of old age. The GBA game Boktai had a similar game over time, which was easier to play in the sun thanks to a built-in light sensor. At night or in the shade, the player’s options were limited.

But Kojima is famous for many other strange ideas. For example, in 2004, he wanted to make a game that destroys itself after completion. And even earlier — in the 1980s — he wanted to put paint on the Snatcher floppy disks. Not just any paint, but one that, when heated, would emit the smell of blood — so that the player «would feel» the crime.

Death Stranding 2 also comes to mind. The creator wanted to make a feature where Sam Porter’s hair grows if the player does not enter the game. But this idea was rejected because they didn’t want Norman Reedus to look «uncool».

These are some of the many concepts that the director of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach mentioned while working on three projects — Death Stranding 2, OD, and Physint. Among them Death Stranding 2 is the closest to release, namely — June 26. The developer has come up with an unusual mechanic here, which allows avoid story bosses. And the game will be complemented by new biomes, characters, and a base ship. There’s just a little bit left before the launch, so Death Stranding 2 «went for gold».

Source: Games Radar