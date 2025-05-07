A single hair-thick electrode makes EEG better than conventional equipment

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States have created a hair-thick electrode that can significantly simplify the electroencephalogram procedure.

Usually, at least 21 electrodes are used during the EEG procedure, which are attached to the patient’s head. However, the developers claim that the electrode they have developed can replace the rest.

«This electrode provides more consistent and reliable monitoring of EEG signals and can be worn discreetly, which increases both functionality and patient comfort», — explains Tao Zhou is a professor of engineering and mechanics at the University of Pennsylvania.

EEG is used to record electrical brain activity in the diagnosis and monitoring of neurological diseases, such as epilepsy, seizures, sleep disorders, or brain damage. The stiffness of the electrodes used means that even slight movement can cause excessive noise and interference in the recording. For this reason, patients must be immobilized during the procedure.

Typically, moistened electrodes are used, which require the application of a special gel to Improved contact with the scalp. This gel can remain in the hair and eventually dry out and need to be reapplied.

As noted by according to Tao Zhou, the new electrode has the potential to revolutionize the approach to EEG procedures by improving the connection to the scalp without the need for gel application. This electrode can also be worn attached to the head for extended periods of time, allowing patients to continue with their normal activities without attracting attention.

The electrode was printed on a 3D printer from a polymer hydrogel 300 microns wide and resembles a strand of hair. It is attached to the head with a bioadhesive that can also be printed on a 3D printer. According to the test results, this glue was almost twice as strong as the gel used to lubricate the head before the EEG procedure. The bioadhesive remained in place even after taking a shower and was easily removed without damaging the scalp.

The researchers tested the reliability of the electrode during long-term wear on the head and its electrical performance compared to several electrodes during a standard EEG procedure. Even when the study participants went about their daily routine, the electrode remained securely attached to their heads for 24 hours. The voltage also remained stable without a significant increase after 12 and 24 hours. The electrode maintained a more reliable contact with the head than conventional gel-attached electrodes.

The researchers plan to develop a wireless version of their device, opening up a wide range of possibilities for this type of electrode. They are convinced that the device they have developed can be used in consumer health products, including portable devices that diagnose mental health, stress levels, and cognitive function.

«It can also be integrated into brain-computer interface systems, increasing usability and comfort, thereby expanding their application in areas such as assistive technologies for people with disabilities, virtual reality, and even improving human-computer interaction in everyday tasks», — the developers assure.

The study was published in the journal NPJ – Biomedical Innovations