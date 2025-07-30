A smaller pickup truck is needed: Tesla draws conclusions from Cybertruck failure

Tesla is considering creating a smaller pickup truck after Cybertruck actually failed in sales.

Even during the presentation of this futuristic car with an unusual design, Elon Musk suggested that if the model does not find success among buyers, Tesla will be able to create another, more restrained pickup truck. According to him, there is already a plan B for such a case.

Now it’s obvious: Cybertruck did not become the breakthrough the company had hoped for. Tesla planned to produce 250 thousand of these cars annually, and later — up to 500 thousand. But actual sales are only 20 thousand per year, which is only 10% of the available production capacity. This is a real commercial failure.

Despite this, Tesla has not yet given the green light to the new model. At the same time, Lars Moravi, the company’s vice president of vehicle development, hinted that the idea of a smaller pickup is being actively discussed:

«We have always talked about creating a smaller pickup truck. I think that with the emergence of more and more robotaxis, we are analyzing different options and thinking: ‘Okay, this kind of transport can be useful not only for passengers but also for cargo transportation. […] We are definitely actively working in the design studio on how to meet this need».

It is not yet clear whether this is a smaller version of the Cybertruck or a new pickup truck model focused on cargo transportation. But the top manager’s comment makes one thing clear: Tesla’s top priority right now is not pickups, but the development of the robotaxi business.

So, the failure of Cybertruck does not mean that Tesla will abandon the idea of producing a pickup truck. On the contrary, the company may rethink the concept and create a more affordable and practical model that will better suit the market.

Source: electrek