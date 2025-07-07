A startup offering «funerals in space» lost the ashes of 166 people on the way

The ashes of 166 people were launched in the Nyx capsule from the German startup The Exploration Company (TEC) in late June — but the planned «funeral in space» never took place, as the vehicle and its cargo were lost in the Pacific Ocean after two successful orbits around the Earth.

TEC reported that the capsule was lost contact with «a few minutes before the reentry of», and its current location, as well as «the cargo», has not yet been discovered.

«An anomaly occurred and the spacecraft was lost shortly after re-entry», — wrote Celestis co-founder and CEO Charles M. Chafer. «While we have achieved several successful milestones — launch, orbit and controlled reentry (this was the first Celestis mission designed to return from orbit), we recognize that no technical achievement can replace the deep personal meaning this service has for families»

Celestis was the launch customer in this case. The company, which is a subsidiary of Space Services, has been offering space burial services since 1994.

At the same time, the loss of cargo is not new for Celestis — the last case occurred in 2023, when a rocket carrying the cremated remains of the late NASA astronaut Philip K. Chapman exploded over New Mexico. Meanwhile, TEC to Nyx has had only one successful launch, according to the official website — the second mission, called Mission Possible, did not live up to its name.

«We pushed the boundaries of what is possible in record time and cost. This partial success reflects both the ambition and the inherent risks of innovation. Using the technical advances and lessons we will learn from our ongoing investigation, we will prepare to re-fly as soon as possible», — TEC said in a statement.

Along with the ashes, the shipment included a collection of cannabis seeds provided by the Martian Grow citizen science project, which aims to eventually grow the plant on Mars.

Celestis is currently in contact with the families to offer support and potential compensation. However, the company hopes that they are comforted by the fact that their loved ones «were part of a historic journey» and did travel to space, circle the Earth, and eventually rest in the Pacific Ocean — an ending that Celestis compared to the more traditional scattering of ashes in bodies of water.

Source: NY Post, Universe Today