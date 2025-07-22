A top indie horror game with a 96% rating on Steam — was released in Game Pass and immediately reached the top

Game Pass has a new indie horror game that immediately became No. 1 among Xbox consoles. The regular price of the game is ₴600, but subscribers can get it for free.

Horror made its debut on July 17 on Xbox Series X, and at the same time appeared on Xbox Game Pass. It is not yet known how long the horror game will be available on the service. We are talking about My Friendly Neighborhood by brothers John and Evan Szymanski, which publishes DreadXP. The game was first released back in 2023, but only now has it reached consoles. Even before its release on Xbox, the game collected a lot of good ratings: 81 points on Metacritic and 96% approval rate on Steam after more than 2100 reviews.

It tells the story of how Gordon, a repairman and war veteran, was sent to an abandoned TV studio to stop a strange broadcast of a children’s show. But the nuance is that the dolls suddenly came to life, became self-aware and even aggressive. Poor Proud still has to solve the problem and survive.

Despite the vivid scenery, the atmosphere is reminiscent of Resident Evil, and the gameplay is built around a frenetic mix of parkour, puzzles, and action. The player is left with the choice to kill the dolls or look for a way to negotiate with them, which affects the ending. Therefore, the end of the game depends on your decisions: either a gloomy ending to the story or new hope

Microsoft has recently unveiled a new selection of games that will be added to the Xbox Game Pass library in July. The main ones are three major releases were new at once.

Source: Comicbook