A veteran of the gaming industry: GTA 6 is the first "AAAAA game"

We’ve reached the point where GTA 6 opens the portal to hell — Rockstar’s upcoming hit has been called the first AAAAAA game.

Devolver Digital co-founder Nigel Lowry talked about the scale of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto. Commenting on the game’s size and detail, which we have been promised for at least the last year, he used this comparison.

“I mean, there are AAA games and then there’s AAAA games and I’d argue that Grand Theft Auto is potentially the AAAAA game; it’s just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands,” says Nigel Lowry.

Luckily for the co-founder of Devolver Digital, he was not the first to invent the letter “A” festival. Earlier, Ubisoft was called Skull & Bones, which made players joke and make memes. Even CD Projekt RED joked that their game was not going to lag behind the AAAAAA level.

Publisher Devolver Digital is considering whether to postpone its own releases to avoid competition with GTA 6. Just for the record, they have published such games as Hotline Miami, Cult of the Lamb, Death’s Door, and others, and have Baby Steps coming up. This is just a part of the projects— Devolver has more than 130 games. In fact, Lowry says that GTA 6 is currently “dazzling” other games, although he joked that he would risk releasing his project on the same day of release.

So far, the Baby Steps example has shown that Devolver still postpones dates if it sees risks The game was postponed due to a coincidence with Silksong. Although the decision raised questions, Lowry explained that he didn’t want to risk the future of the team that had spent five years on the project. It’s no secret that GTA 6 influenced the release schedules of the entire industry so the fears are real. Some people have already changed the release dates, others are still thinking — and are very afraid that GTA 6 might be delayed again. But Hideo Kojima was happy because his Death Stranding 2, on the contrary, has a better chance of success this year, as well as Kingdom Come Deliverence 2 is closer to the title of Game of the Year.

Analysts predict that GTA 6 will become a giant even against the background of its predecessor. It is expected to sell 40 million copies in the first year and generate $3 billion in revenue when The development cost from $1 billion to $2 billion. Only rumored to have spent $300 million on one ocean. And in one of the trailers created with 50% of the gameplay even Bubbles were visible in the beer bottles. This approach is a serious challenge for the industry and high stakes, as GTA 5 has sold over 215 million copies.

