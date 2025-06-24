A voice actor about his experience with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: «I feel like a total fraud»

The name of voice actor Charlie Cox now stands next to one of the biggest hits of 2025 — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. However, he feels uncomfortable about it.

Charlie Cox (star of «Daredevils») is better known in the Sandfall project as Gustave. It is with this character that we dive into Expedition 33. It would seem that his participation in a successful project should have brought him inner satisfaction, but he is somehow embarrassed to accept compliments.

During an event in Washington, the actor admitted that he really has no idea what Clair Obscur is: Expedition 33. Although he is praised for his participation in the creation of the hit — he hasn’t even launched the game. Moreover — he feels like a fraud, because he spent only a few hours in the studio and still doesn’t know what came of it.

«I don’t mean to minimize it in any way, and apparently the game is awesome,” he began. “I’m not a gamer, I have no idea, I haven’t played it. My agent asked me if I wanted to go and do a voiceover. I was in a studio for four hours, maybe. People keep saying how amazing it is and congratulations, and I feel like a total fraud. But I’m so thrilled for the company and that it did really well», — Cox said on stage.

Surprisingly, he was praised for this confession. Fan accounts and gaming media positively noted Charlie Cox’s sincerity and honesty. The rather short format of the voice recording did not prevent gamers from calling his character one of the most expressive in the game.

Meanwhile, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continues to gain momentum. The developers reported that «is exploring a wide range of future improvements to» — from accessibility features to new content. They also promise to expand localization, although they have not yet mentioned any specific languages or terms.

The project is the first from the new French studio Sandfall Interactive. Since its release, the game has sold out at a frantic pace — 3.3 million copies sold in 33 days. Despite the fact that it was released in the same release window as remastering the Oblivion — Bethesda classic did not «crush» the competition. It is likely that Expedition 33 will claim the title of «Game of the Year» In parallel, Charlie Cox returned to the role of Murdoch in the Disney+ series «Daredevil: Born Again», which is preparing for its second season.

Source: GamesRadar