A well-known analyst believes that the crypto industry has entered a «crime supercycle »

Blockchain researcher ZachXBT has warned of the beginning of a «crime supercycle » in the crypto industry. He explained this by a combination of launch of memecoins by politicians and the closure of several court cases. ZachXBT emphasized that the crypto industry has always had the potential for abuse and exploitation of various vulnerabilities. However, the situation has recently deteriorated.

«The super-cycle of crime is very real indeed. It has intensified significantly since politicians launched memecoinsand numerous court cases have been dismissed, which has further contributed to this behavior,» he said.

The researcher emphasized that many cryptocurrency protocols continue to collect fees, despite the fact that more than 50% of their transaction volume related to stolen funds.

Influencers and opinion leaders who promote fraudulent projects The courts sometimes side with those who exploit the vulnerabilities of smart contracts due to outdated laws that are not adapted to address modern issues related to smart contracts. In addition, he added that courts sometimes side with those who exploit smart contract vulnerabilities due to outdated laws that are not adapted to address modern blockchain issues.

«Government agencies could earn $50-100 million by issuing fines to all influencers and projects that have not disclosed paid advertising for years (this is illegal in many jurisdictions, but simply never prosecuted)», — ZachXBT added.

Meanwhile, negligent teams on some projects may inadvertently allow criminals, such as North Korean hackers, to exploit their capabilities. Most of the activity is untraceable. The researcher also added that a shadow market, Black U, has emerged on the Tron blockchain, with an estimated value of $5-$10 billion.

Additionally, Certik reported that as of May 2025, hackers had stolen more than $2.1 billion worth of cryptocurrencies.

Source: ZachXBT