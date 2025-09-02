A YouTuber earns $9,000 a month by creating "trashy" AI videos about a red kitten

A 21-year-old student from the Philippines earns about $9,000 a month from AI videos that many consider “trashy.” His most recognizable character is a ginger cat.

Mark Lawrence I. Garilao, the creator of the FUNTASTIC YT channel, posts one or two videos every day. Each of them features a cartoon kitten with his father in absurd situations. For example, a kitten swimming in a pond filled with gummy bears — the video has garnered almost 2 million views. Or other ideas: the hero flies on pancake blimps or drives cars made from bottles of sweet water.

To create one such “masterpiece”, a YouTuber spends from an hour to two. To do this, he combines different tools: ChatGPT for creating dialogues, KlingAI for animation, and an additional app for editing. As a result, the channel has gained over 500 million views and almost 600,000 subscribers. Social Blade analysts predict that Garilao’s annual revenue can range from $123,000 to $2 million.

Critics call this wave of videos “artificial garbage.” Short videos are massively generated by AI and distributed by social media algorithms — in fact, AI has become a “spam superpower.” Previously YouTube updates rules to avoid paying for “inauthentic” contentbut its regulation is difficult due to the scale and speed of new videos. For example, the other day Google has released the Nano Banana generator, which will allow us to make such videos even better and better. At the same time, Mark Zuckerberg is happy that time on Facebook and Instagram has increased due to AI trash. Therefore, we shouldn’t expect the number of such videos to decrease on various platforms.

We can argue for a long time that such videos are complete garbage, but artificial intelligence has become the main tool for those who want to get views quickly. And while some people hate such videos, other YouTubers — have found a way to make serious money.

Source: Dexerto