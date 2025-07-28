Abolish Monday: research proves the effectiveness of a four-day working week

The results of a large-scale study conducted in many countries showed that a four-day work week much more efficient than the traditional five-day period.

Almost 3,000 participants in this experiment from six countries not only got an extra day off, but, as noted, rethought their lives in a new way. They worked 4 days a week without a pay cut for 6 months. Researchers observed them, measuring stress level, the adequacy and quality of sleep, the level of satisfaction, and even the amount of exercise.

The purpose of the experiment was to answer the question of whether we can work less while doing the same amount of work. And the answer turned out to be — yes.

The researchers, led by Wen Fang and Juliet Shore of Boston College and Orla Kelly of University College Dublin, observed 2,896 employees of 141 companies from Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Employees who switched to a four-day workweek reported significantly less burnout, better sleep, and reduced fatigue, improving physical and mental health. Overall job satisfaction increased significantly. At the same time, employees did not feel any additional pressure to squeeze 5 working days into 4. According to many of the experiment participants, their productivity actually increased.

«Many people are concerned about a process called labor intensification. We have found the opposite: once employees are empowered, they feel better, and this contributes to their well-being», — explains Wen Fan.

The companies voluntarily agreed to participate in the experiment with the mediation of the non-profit organization 4 Day Week Global. Each company had 8 weeks to reorganize their work processes before the study began. Before and after the survey, employees were interviewed and asked questions such as: «Do you find your job annoying?» and «How would you rate your mental health?».

At the end of the experiment, the average number of working hours per week decreased by more than 5 hours — from 39.2 to 34. At the same time, companies in the control group that did not participate in the study did not experience any changes in working hours or the well-being of employees.

The results of the study affected participants of different age groups, genders, and working conditions. However, the greatest improvement in well-being was observed among managers.

A year later, the researchers decided to repeat the experiment. Employees continued to report higher well-being and fewer working hours. The biggest changes were observed in the reduction of burnout. The study participants the feeling of exhaustion caused by work has decreased dramatically – from 2.83 to 2.38 on a 5-point scale.

At the same time, job satisfaction increased by 0.5 points. Mental and physical well-being improved slightly Employees began to sleep better and were less tired. They exercised more often. And those who reduced their working hours by 8 or more hours per week reported the most important benefits.

According to the authors of the study, the process triggered by the four-day workweek has led to profound positive structural changes in the workflow. The new study did not directly measure productivity at the organization level. However, 90% of the participating companies decided to continue the four-day schedule after the experiment ended, a kind of vote of confidence that shows that productivity was not affected.

Researchers have determined that three factors play the biggest role in improving productivity: increased self-esteem, better sleep and rest, and reduced fatigue. Individual changes, however, proved to be more important than larger-scale structural changes throughout the company. Employees, who personally reduced their work, schedule benefited more from their well-being, than those who worked in companies where cuts were made at the organizational level, but without adjusting their individual schedules. Employees who reduced their workweek by eight or more hours reported markedly improved outcomes. They felt less burned out, more satisfied with their work, and noted clear improvements in their mental health.

Source: ZME Science